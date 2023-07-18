Carole L. Bishop, 76, of Carroll Valley, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
She was born March 24, 1947, in Greensburg, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Virginia Hellein Page. Her husband Sgt. Maj. Louis E. Bishop Jr. died in 2022.
Mrs. Bishop was an active member of Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. She graduated from California State College. Before the birth of her son, she was a school teacher at Dubouis Elementary School, but then became a homemaker and Army wife. Carole enjoyed Bible studies, gardening, writing articles for newspapers, extending a helping hand, and volunteering at her church and various other civic organizations.
Mrs. Bishop is survived by a son, Alex Bishop of Frederick, Md.; three grandchildren, Christian, Sean, and James Bishop; and a nephew and niece, Dennis Hayes and Sheila Kobuck. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jayme Hayes and Virginia Stumpo; and nephew, Mark Hayes.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., with Rev. Carl Batzel officiating. Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Liver Foundation.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
