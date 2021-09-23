Anna Naomi Flynn (Stine), formerly of Gettysburg, died September 22, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital.
She was born July 19, 1958.
She is survived by her daughter Stacey (Flynn) Baker and her husband Daryl T. Baker; her brother, David J. Stine, and three grandchildren, Brooke Fravel, Thaddeus Fravel and Aiden Baker.
There will be a private ceremony for family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.