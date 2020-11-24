Cynthia A. Seelig, “Nanny”, “Mom” or “Cindy” to most, passed away peacefully in her home in Gettysburg, on the 22nd of Nov. 2020 at the age of 70. She’d probably be upset to know everyone now knows how old she was, but that never mattered because she was young at heart.
The daughter of the late Thomas J and Anne Murphy (Romanko), she was born in Branchdale, on New Year’s Eve in 1949. Cindy loved everything about her Irish heritage, traveling to Ireland and decorating her home with Irish artwork and trinkets.
As with most people of Irish descent, Cindy was an avid storyteller and humorist. She would often spin a yarn about anything from green beans to the evolution of the dust rag (and how crucial it is to our existence) just to coax her kids, Krista Rosensteel of Dillsburg (wife of Billy Rosensteel), and Chip Seelig of Gettysburg (husband of Holly Seelig) into eating their vegetables or cleaning their room. While unsure if it is due to genetics or not, her wonderful sense of humor continues to live on in her three grandchildren: McKenna Kristine and Emma Kate Rosensteel, and Zoe Seelig
Always there to fix a stitch on some clothing or hem a pair of jeans that while too long for her, “were on sale at Boscov’s so she just had to get them,” Cindy also often created and designed costumes for Halloween, as well as creating some of the wares and trinkets for the gift shops of Strickland Enterprises where she worked for almost 40 years.
Cindy’s adventurous spirit was not a solo endeavor. Her fiancé Ron Yunkin, Sr. of Parkesburg, Pa. accompanied her always being sure to take time along the way to enjoy the journey and laughter was never in short supply. Whether it was attending gift shows in the Smokey Mountains, visiting friends, or taking a trip to Walt Disney World, she was always having fun. Their trips would not be complete without music. Cindy loved all kinds of music, from being taken home to that country road with John Denver, reliving her Beatlemania days (Ringo was her preferred member of the Fab Four), or always remaining Forever Young with her favorite artist of all time, Rod Stewart.
While many of us are left behind, including her dog Mohra who also is mourning her passing, one thing she didn’t leave behind was her meatloaf recipe. Truly another sad loss.
Cindy made it very clear to her children there was not to be a funeral service but instead a party or celebration. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Cindy’s life focused on Irish tradition will take place later. We find peace in the fact we know our mom is finally able to own those ponies she has wanted for years and is reunited with her dog Murphy. In place of flowers, Cindy asked for memorial donations to be made to the Adams County SPCA or the American Cancer Society.
