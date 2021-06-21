George M. Deatrick Jr., age 81, of Hanover, entered peacefully into God’s eternal care on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy L. (Baumgardner) Deatrick and together they shared 40 years of marriage.
George was born on October 2, 1939, and was the eldest son of the late George M. Deatrick Sr. and Goldie I. (Laughman) Deatrick. He was preceded in death by a sister Marlene G. Deatrick; a son Bradley M. Deatrick; and a brother Gerald “Jerry” A. Deatrick.
He is survived by two sons, Randy “Rudy” A. Deatrick and companion Debra Geer of Hanover, Pa., and Gregory L. Deatrick and companion Chandra Black of Hanover, Pa; his grandchildren, April Deatrick and Jordan Deatrick; two great-grandchildren; four siblings Georgia Becker and husband John of Spring Grove, Pa, M. Gloria Thompson and husband Robert of New Oxford, Grace Groft and husband Robert of New Oxford, and Ginny Hartman and husband Scott of Hanover, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1959. He served a short term in the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Emeco Industries and McSherrystown Home Association. He was a lifetime member of AmVets, Eagles, McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Moose, and New Oxford Social Club. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and NASCAR.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Pastor David Delong officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Resthaven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090, 1-800-272-3900, online at www.alz.com or VNA Hospice Hanover/Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, Pa 17331 (717)637-1227 or online at www.vnahanover.com.
A special Thank You to VNA Hospice Hanover!
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
