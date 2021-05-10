Carol Ann Knisely, 75, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born July 27, 1945, in Imler, Bedford County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Finnegan) Knisely.
Carol was a graduate of Juniata College and was a certified nursing home administrator. She served as nursing home administrator for Green Acres in Gettysburg for 20 years, and a nursing home consultant in the Central Pennsylvania Area for many years, the last 15 years running her own consulting firm.
Carol was an avid reader, enjoyed the arts and culture, but most of all, was the pleasure her beloved family gave to her.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald James “Jim” Knisely; three sons, James B. Knisely (Caroline) of Orlando, Fla., Heath R. Knisely (Amy) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Douglas H. Knisely (Jennifer) of Orlando, Fla.; a grandson, Mason Knisely; and her dear friends, Michelle Stoner and Joanne Hicks. Carol was predeceased by a sister, Connie Fickes, who died in December of 2020
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Joyce Shutt officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, New York 10036.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
