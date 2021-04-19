Harold E. Woerner, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. He was the loving husband of Irene E. (Jacoby) Woerner who died in 2005.
He was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Cover W. and Pauline E. (Hager) Woerner.
Harold was a lifelong member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, and worked on his family’s orchard. He was a milk hauler and retired from Knouse Foods, Biglerville, in 2004 after 20 years. Harold enjoyed gardening and going to auctions and local sales.
He is survived by his son, Victor W. Woerner and wife Kellie of Biglerville; daughter, Tammy L. Hawbaker and husband Jamie of Gettysburg; granddaughters, Kylee A. Woerner of Biglerville and Nicole M. Easton and husband Nicholas of Frederick, Md.; and great-grandsons, Isaac and Miles.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy E. Woerner; and brother, Wayne W. Woerner.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Flohr’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, McKnightstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Harold E. Woerner may be made to Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, McKnightstown, PA 17343.
To share memories of Harold E. Woerner, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
