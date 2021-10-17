Mary T. Hartlaub-Wilkinson, 91, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Weikert’s Care Home in Littlestown.
Born January 17, 1930, in Littlestown, Mary was the daughter of the late Carroll and Agnes (Cool) Storm. She was the loving husband of the late Leo B. Hartlaub, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage, until his death in 1989. She was also the loving wife of Charles Wilkinson, with whom she shared 16 years of marriage, until his death in 2011.
Mary attended St. Joseph the Worker Catholic School in Bonneauville. She was a homemaker, her primary career was spent at home caring for and raising her children.
Throughout her life, Mary attended Mass services at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown, and St. Francis Xavier Historic Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
Mary enjoyed sewing, quilting and making other crafts such as pillows and stuffed animals. She loved gardening and maintaining the plants and flowers in her yard. She also liked cooking and spending time with her loving family.
Mary is survived by her children, Christine Baker and her husband James of Hanover, Gregory Hartlaub and wife Heidi of New Oxford; son-in-law, Michael Smith of Hanover; grandchildren, Ryan Groft and companion Donna Vacek, Cory Groft and companion Tammy Strickland, Kristy Plunkert, Nicole Bollinger, Douglas Smith, Mandy Knoll and her husband Scott, and Megan Williams and husband Robert “Robbie."
Mary also leaves behind stepchildren, Joy Lawrence of California and Catherine Stuller and husband Mike of McSherrystown. Mary is also survived by siblings, Catherine Landis and Louise Myers, both of New Oxford, Donald Storm and wife Faye of Gettysburg; and a sister-in-law, Rose Storm of Gettysburg. She also leaves behind step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Elaine M. Smith; a step-daughter, Constance O’Brien; and her siblings, Carroll Storm, Francis Storm, Martin Storm, Raymond Storm, Loretta Smith and Anna Hull.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Mary’s life, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be from 10-11:00 AM Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, also at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special “thank-you” to the wonderful staff at Weikert’s Care Home in Littlestown, especially Mandi Weikert and the loving residents, as well as SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice for the exceptional care that Mary received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Weikert’s Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Rd, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
