Mary C. (Friday) Camlin, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. She was the wife of the late Harold D. Camlin, her husband of 61 years, who died August 3, 2016.
Mary was born October 29, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank and Amy F. (McWilliams) Friday.
Mary loved to sing in church choirs, and was an accomplished amateur artist, hat maker and seamstress. Mary enjoyed helping her husband with the Toys for Tots yearly toy collection and she was a member of the Hanover Area Arts Guild for many years.
Mary is survived by two sons, Dean R. Camlin of Westminster, Md., and Wayne D. Camlin of The Villages, Fla.; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. There will be no viewing. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
