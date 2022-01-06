Virginia “Ginger” (Koontz) Armacost, 85, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital.
She was the widow of Thomas A. Armacost who died in 2002. Born July 23, 1936 in Littlestown, Ginger was the daughter of the late Roy and Marquerite (Martin) Koontz.
She was a Littlestown High School graduate and also a Washington, D.C., School of Nursing grad. She had been a registered nurse for Dr. Elizabeth Wood of Gettysburg.
Surviving are her son, Doug A. Armacost and Tami of McSherrystown; her daughter-in-law, Laura A. (Bentzel) Armacost of Littlestown; her grandchildren, Ashley Schuler, Andrew Armacost, Kira Armacost, Kameron Armacost; and her 7 great-grandchildren, Grace and Maggie Schuler, Abbigail Armacost, Thomas and Bryn Campbell and Matthew and Kaylee Armacost. Ginger was predeceased by her son, Dr. Kenneth R. Armacost and her two sisters, Janet Lightner and Judy Bream.
She was a member of Bart’s Centenary United Methodist Church of Littlestown where she was an active member participating with the church women. She enjoyed special times with her family.
Memorial service is private.
Contributions in Virginia’s name may be sent to her church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.