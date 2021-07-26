Vernice I. Kuhn, age 80, of Aspers, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral services, entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the funeral home, with Rev. Dan Summers officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of services.
