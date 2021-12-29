Richard E. Simpson, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home.
Born October 28, 1944, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Ralph and Laura Simpson. He was the husband of Carol Keys Simpson, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 23 years.
Mr. Simpson was a lifelong member of Gettysburg Church of the Brethren where he served in many capacities, including singing in the choir. He was a 1962 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He worked as a self-employed contractor for most of his life until retiring several years ago. He enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting, as well as watching the New York Yankees and old westerns, but he especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his wife Carol, Richard is survived by his stepdaughter, Stacey Keys and her husband Eric Richardson; his two stepsons, Jimmy Keys and his wife Deb, and Brian Keys and his wife Jill; son, Eric Simpson and his wife Maureen; his two daughters, Dana Davis and Elizabeth Simpson; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Dean Simpson and his wife Colleen; his two sisters, Rita Hanle and June Maring; and last but not least his beloved dog, King.
A memorial service for Richard will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Ed Robbins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Jan. 21 at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
