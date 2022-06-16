Ardis Mae Blachowski, 78 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born November 13, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel (Zimmerman) Jones. Ardis was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Blachowski, who died in 2019.
Ardis was a valued member of the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was a former board member and teacher at the church’s school. She had taught for several years in Spencerville, Md. Ardis enjoyed arts, crafts and scrapbooking.
Ardis is survived by her son, Karl E. Blachowski of Fairfield.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Lynnwood Spangler officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on June 28. Burial will be in Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist School, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
