William R. “Pop-Pop” Bealmear III, 83, of Littlestown, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Lea (Ricketts) Bealmear for 62 years.
Born Sept. 10, 1939, in Halethorpe, Md., Bill was the son of the late William R. II and Dorothy M. (Schmidt) Bealmear. He was a 1958 Howard High School graduate and was retired from James Buch & Sons Construction of Laurel, Md.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four sons, William S. and Abbie Bealmear of Reisterstown, David M. and Michaela Bealmear of Frederick, Brian K. and Patricia Bealmear of Gardners, and Eric A. and Danielle Bealmear of Littlestown; his nine grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Kelsey, Michael, Erika, Arden, Leah, Aidan and Samantha; his brother, Timothy; and sisters, Mary Lou, Dottie Ann and Barbara Jean. He was predeceased by his grandson, William John Bealmear; and his brothers, Bruce and Dale Bealmear.
Bill was a member of Grace Episcopal Church of Elkridge, Md., and the Carpenters Union. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren doing anything that interested them and many years of family vacations to Bethany Beach and Deep Creek Lake.
Viewing is Friday, April 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. Funeral service is private. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name may be sent to Wounded Warriors or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
