Pietro D. Giraffa, Jr., age 76, of Hanover, passed away on January 25, 2023 at UPMC Hanover. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Fink) Giraffa; together they shared 55 years of marriage.
Pietro was born in Hanover on April 18, 1946 and was the son of the late Pietro D. Giraffa Sr. and Mary (Weaver) Giraffa. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1963 and Lebanon Valley College Class of 1968, where he received a scholarship to play football. Pietro worked for Hanover Foods for over 35 years and retired as a controller. He was also a parishioner of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Pietro enjoyed bowling, football, times spent at his beach house in Cape May, N.J., and spending time with his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife Barbara, Pietro is survived by his children Andrea Kint and husband Jay, Anthony Giraffa and wife Lynn, Chad Giraffa and wife Kimberley, and Jason Giraffa and wife Debra; his grandchildren Zachary, Alexis, Jacob, Chase, Trent, Domonic, Gino, and Taylor; and his great-grandchildren Oaklyn and Gatlin. He is also survived by his sister Sally Noel and husband Michael; his niece Krystie; and his nephews Bryan, Mitchell, and Tyson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pietro’s Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344 with Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. Interment will be private. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 5–7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pietro’s memory may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
