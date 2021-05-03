James J. Dillman, 97, Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Gettysburg, was called home on Monday, April 19, 2021, to be with the Lord and to reunite with his life-long love, Hazel Andrew Dillman, his wife of 67 years.
He was born March 1, 1924, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Charles and Mary Althoff Dillman. Jim was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for 95 years.
Jim started his career in the grocery business with the John C. Lauer Co. wholesale foods, but soon moved to Gilbert’s Grocery Store. Gilbert’s was purchased by Ken Faust and became Kennie’s Market where Jim worked as grocery manager until his retirement in 1989. While he had many responsibilities there, his primary concern was making sure all the customers were satisfied. Following his retirement he worked part-time on the grounds crew at Gettysburg College for the next 10 years.
He enjoyed playing cards, bowling and going to the casino. In his younger days he liked to play baseball and basketball, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jim is survived by four children, Larry Dillman and Marion Wong of Ashburn, Va., Phyllis Stewart and husband Phil of Port Orange, Fla., Lin Harbold and husband Herb of Littleton, N.C., and Wayne Dillman and wife Jenny of Gettysburg; four granddaughters, Lisa Smith and husband David, Kim Harris and husband Rob, Lauren Robinson and husband Dave, and Kelli Mingee and husband Dustin; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. The viewing will be held at the church on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the local chapter of the American Heart Association.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
