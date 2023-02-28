It is with bittersweet sadness and love, that we share the passing of our family matriarch, Jean T. Slaybaugh, 95, of Biglerville, who passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her home, surrounded by those who loved her.
Jean was born on January 9, 1928, in Butler Township, Adams County, a daughter of the late Clair E. and E. Marie (Bowers) Taylor.
Jean lived her entire life as a resident of Adams County, raising her children and watching her family grow. She was the valedictorian of the Arendtsville Vocational High School Class of 1945 and had dreams of singing in the opera. However, life had other plans and on June 27, 1945, Jean and Richard “Dick” Slaybaugh were married, and together they lived side-by-side for 73 years, until Dick’s passing in 2019.
Throughout the years, Jean was first and foremost a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Jean was also a housewife, choir director, and helped to operate the family farm. She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ and the Biglerville Historical Society. Jean had served on the Upper Adams School Board as well as being a past president of the Soroptimist Club of Gettysburg, and a volunteer for Upper Adams Meals on Wheels. Even though she never sang in the opera, her beautiful voice was shared at weddings, funerals, programs, and church services.
Jean was an avid bird watcher and gardener, with pristine flowerbeds and always looking to identify the birds on the feeder and the fresh wildflowers picked by Dick. Together, the two of them enjoyed traveling, seeing all 50 states and Canada. They spent countless time in Potter County, enjoying one another’s company and God’s Country. Jean’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, whether it was a quick ‘hello,’ a summer picnic, holiday meals, or a Sunday evening homemade ice cream party. No matter what, there was always room for ice cream.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brother, Glenn Taylor; and two sisters, Mildred Heckenluber-Lewis and Doris Daniel.
She is survived by three children, Connie (Pat) McCreary of Aspers, Steve (Judy) Slaybaugh of Orrtanna, and Lori Sewell (Sam Haines) of Littlestown; six grandchildren, Angie Taylor, Melissa Sheaffer, David Slaybaugh, Micki Peters, Shauna Snyder, and Sara Etzler; 11 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Kelly, Steve, Ashlee, Brittany, Blake, Morgan, Emma, Sydney, Owen, and Parker; and six great-great-grandchildren, TJ, Autumn, Tommy, Sterling, Grant, and Scarlett.
We extend a huge thank you to Hawa for taking such great care of Jean over the past few years. You provided exceptional care and truly helped to make the best of her last days.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends are invited to a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Zion United Church of Christ, 22 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville, PA 17303. Pastor Heather Kurtz will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service. Jean will be laid to rest, with a private committal service at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Zion United Church of Christ or the charity of your choice.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
