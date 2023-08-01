Pete Burchette, 59, passed Monday, July 31, 2023, at Hershey Medical Center.
Pete was born February 6, 1964, in York, the son of Mildred M. (Reimold) Burchette of New Oxford, and the late Melvin L. Burchette.
Pete was employed at Forcine Concrete for 27 years, and was a member of Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown, and East Berlin V.F.W.
In addition to his mother Mildred, Pete is survived by two sons, Cole R. Burchette and Carson A. Burchette, both of New Oxford, and four sisters, Bonnie K. Harper of Lynchburg, VA, Deb S. Gettys and her husband Rick of York, Cindy M. Burchette and her husband Dave Kitzmiller of Dover, and Sandy R. Burchette and her companion Rick Reinhart of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie M. Burchette, a nephew, Scott Burchette, a great nephew, Cannon Goebeler, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Pastor Dave Miller officiating. Burial will be in Pines Church Cemetery, New Oxford. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
