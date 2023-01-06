Aleta A. Martin, 75, of Gettysburg, died Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at her home.
Born July 6, 1947, in Saginaw, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late William and Doris (Geddings) Fields. She was the wife of the late Fred Martin, who died March 13, 2017.
Mrs. Martin worked at Dal-Tile in Gettysburg for over 30 years where she retired as a supervisor. She enjoyed going to the beach and taking care of her family.
Aleta is survived by her two children, Michelle Sprenkle and her husband Mike of Fairfield, and Charles Reider and his wife Erin of Mont Alto, Pa.; five grandchildren, Ashley Robinson and her significant other Mike, Alexandra Ciamaichelo and her husband Chris, Ruby Kettoman, Ravin Sprenkle and her significant other Isaac, and Logan Sprenkle and wife Kendall; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Newlin, Abby Joy DeRogatis, Gianni Ciamaichelo, Kayden Utz, Kassidy Sprenkle, Kaiser Sprenkle, and Kaylee Bierkamp; and two siblings, John Fields of Jacksonville, Fla., and J.J. Jones of Osage Beach, Mo.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to SpiriTrust Homecare and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
