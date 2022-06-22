Robert D. Ickes Sr., 89, of Waynesboro, Pa., formerly of Jack’s Mountain Road, Fairfield, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born October 30, 1932, in Pavia, Pa., the son of the late Scott Rubin and Clara Whysong Ickes. Bob’s wife, Judy Stieff Ickes, died in 2002.
Mr. Ickes was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Germany as a communication specialist during the Korean Conflict. Following his service he was employed by AT&T at Site R for over 30 years until his retirement.
Bob was a loving family man who loved time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Adams County Fish and Game, the Waynesboro Fish and Game and the Fairfield AmVETS. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener.
Robert is survived by four children, Cheryl Hahn and her husband Elwood of Lehighton, Pa., Victoria Grove and her husband Jeff of Waynesboro, Pa., Robert D. Ickes Jr. and his wife Rebecca of Blandon, Pa., and Scott Ickes and his companion Corina Chirita of Lehighton, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
