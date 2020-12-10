Naomi Fay “Nonie” Moran, 89, of Lake Lynn, Pa., died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Hazel Vanita Gunder Hilland.
Nonie was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mount Pleasant where she was a snare drummer in the marching band and a member of the National Honor Society. She was also very proud of her perfect attendance at school from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Early in her life she worked at Ross’s Candy Kitchen and Tourist Home and she also worked as a caregiver at Mount Macrina Manor.
She and her late husband were former members of the Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her children, Charles Moran of Hanover, Pa., Faye Marie Moran of Belle Vernon, Keary Moran of Chesapeake, Va., and Shaun Moran and his wife Laura of Stewartstown, Pa.; her grandchildren, Jennifer Blais, Heather DeLaCruz and her husband Anthony, James E. Moran III, Erin Burke Moran and Adrienne, Forrest Burke Moran and Casey, Dawn Gardega, Angela Sargent and her husband Aaron, Spencer Loomis, Phillip James Hughes, Kelsey Alred and her husband Shane, Connor Moran and Lucas Moran; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Cannon of Scottdale; and one brother, William Hilland of Kecksburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James Edward Moran Sr. in 2011; a son, James E. Moran Jr.; a grandson, Jesse James Moran; three brothers, Charles Lewis Hilland, Clint B. Hilland and Merle Hilland; and one sister Eldora Glowacki.
Friends will be received in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, Pa., on Saturday from 12 noon until 1 p.m., the hour of services with Rev. Kevin Cutright officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
