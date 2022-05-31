Richard (Dick) Arnsberger, of Gilbertsville, Pa., passed away on Sunday April 24, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Dick was born on April 17, 1947, in Gardners. He was the youngest son of Paul E. and Mary (Dinsmoore) Arnsberger.
He is survived by his brother, Wayne Arnsberger and fiancé Terri of Carlisle, Pa.; and sisters, Charlotte Murtoff and spouse Larry of Gardners, and Joyce Slaybaugh and spouse Adrian of Aspers.
Richard was married to Virginia (Ginny) Arnsberger for 43 years. He is survived by his children, Kevin Arnsberger and fiance Carrie of Gettysburg, Karina (Arnsberger) Connor wife of Mark Connor of Fayetteville, Pa., Timothy M. Kramer Jr. and wife Lorrie of Carlisle, Pa., and Scott Kamer and wife Christine of Boyertown, Pa. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dick was a 1965 graduate of Biglerville High School, retired from a long career in the transportation industry and was an avid golfer. He was a long-time member of several civic organizations to include the Boyertown Optimist and the Upper Adams Jaycees. He was an annual volunteer at the National Apple Harvest Festival held in Arendtsville. He hosted numerous golf tournaments and sold Christmas trees for the Boyertown Optimist Club.
He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He will be missed by all.
The family is being assisted by Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
