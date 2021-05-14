Linda Davis Yox, 78, of Fairfield, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2021. She was born in NC in 1943. She is predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Yingling; father Marvin Davis; sister Judy Stell; daughter Jacqueline Kay Nunnally; and her husband William Yox.
Linda lived a full and exciting life with occupations including waitressing, psychiatric nurse’s aide, secretary, dump truck driver, and auto salesperson until she retired. In addition to her family, she also loved her dogs, hummingbirds, music, baseball (particularly the Orioles), football, racing and most all sports, and enjoyed taking care of her yard. In her earlier life, she also loved dancing and a good party. She had a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia and husband Pat Arentz of Fairfield; Lori Webster of Littlestown; Tammy Taylor of Midlothian, Va.; and Amy and husband Wes Thomas of Hanover; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Ed and wife Kim Davis of Md.; and Jack and wife Suzanne Davis of Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor her wishes, family will celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements by Myers-Dubarow Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
