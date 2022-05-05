Our warrior has laid down her sword and shield.
Martha G. “Deeny” (Scott) Robison, 89, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 4, 2022, surrounded by her children at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
Martha was born in Fairfield, March 2, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Edith (Recard) Scott. She was the loving wife of 39 years to her husband, TSgt (ret.) Roy L. “Robby” Robison who passed away in January 1993.
Martha was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1951, a member of the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, and a devout Baltimore Orioles fan. Martha worked and volunteered at various places over the years. Her most cherished career was being a dedicated military wife for 20 years, supporting her husband and showing her beloved children (the three RLRs) the world.
Martha loved her family unconditionally. She is survived by her children, Reneé L. Benner of Biglerville, Senior Chief (ret.) Richard L. “Rick” Robison and wife Kimberly of Gettysburg, and Rhonda L. Robison of Orrtanna; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Michelle Sites Liller, and husband Jack and son, Jacob; Adam D. Benner, fiancée Brandy Harrington, and children Lyra and Lyric; Courtney Benner Picarelli, husband Ryan, and children Briella and Mya; Cory Scott Robison, wife Jacki, and daughter Virginia; and James Roy Robison. She is also survived by one brother, Charles L. “Sam” Scott and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by seven siblings, Joseph Junior Scott, Edna Scott Eppley, Genevieve E. Scott, Marguerite Scott Bush, William S. Scott, Robert E. Scott, and Paul M. Scott.
Funeral services will be held at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, on Tuesday, May 10 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Fairfield Union Cemetery, Fairfield. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Monday, May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, Pa., and the Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists Research Institute (formerly Gettysburg Cancer Center), 20 Expedition Trail, Gettysburg, Pa.
Martha’s family sends a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Satish Shah and his professional team at the Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the Gardens of Gettysburg, and Amedisys Hospice Care, for their loving care of our warrior.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
