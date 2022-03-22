Stephen Cico, 61, passed Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Manor Care Silver Spring, in Silver Spring, Md. He was the husband of Noreen G. (Clutter) Cico, his wife of 38 years.
Steve was born October 13, 1960, in Pottsville, the son of Eli and Jane (Reed) Cico of Gettysburg.
Steve was a member of Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown, a 1979 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School where he was a four-year letterman, and was employed with Coca Cola for 25 years before retiring from Weis Markets in June. He was an AYSO soccer coach, served on the AYSO board, and was statistician for boys and girls soccer in Bermudian Springs School District. Steve’s family was his life. He loved to fish, boat, and cook, and was an active member of Lake Meade Bass Club, and the Lake Committee at Lake Meade.
In addition to his wife Noreen and his parents Eli and Jane, Steve is survived by two daughters, Chelsea Starner and her husband Zach of New Oxford, and Kaitlyn Loughlin and her husband Jeremy of Hanover.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1 to 1:30 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church Social Hall, 5450 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, followed by a celebration of Steve’s life at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Ste. 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
