SFC Donald Lee Thompson, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of June Y. Thompson; together they shared 40 years of marriage.
Born April 3, 1935, at his father’s home in Vanport, Pa., he was the eldest son of the late Jack R. and Lois L. Thompson of Darlington, Pa.
Mr. Thompson grew up in Beaver County, Pa., and attended Beaver Falls High School. After graduating in 1954 he enlisted in the US army on June 14, 1954, and went to Fort Knox in Kentucky for training and then was sent to Fort Gordon in Georgia for advanced training. Donald served in the Army for 21 years, retiring on May 1, 1975, as sergeant 1st class. Mr. Thompson loved the military and throughout his career he served in Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Guatemala, Italy and Iran.
After his time in the military, Donald went on to work for the Black Hawk School district as head custodian, retiring in 2000; he enjoyed his time in the military and cherished his time working at the school. In his free time, Mr. Thompson enjoyed educating himself on history by reading history books about countries and Gettysburg. He was honored to have had a great-grandfather who fought in the Wheat Field at Gettysburg (Martin W. May, 140th Infantry Co. F.). Donald enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to the YWCA in Gettysburg; he was proud that he went to the YWCA every day from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the past 20 years.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his daughter, Christina N. Thompson of Winthrop, Mass.; his sons, William Reed Jacobs of Germany who works for Lufthansa Airline, and Andrew Garth Jacobs and wife Rachel, of Maryland, Jacob works at Walter Reed National; stepsons, Brian L. Frederick of Beaver Falls, Pa., Robert Frederick of Gettysburg, and Michael Frederick; siblings, Stephen Thompson, Beaver Falls, Pa., Edward Thompson and wife Stephanie, North Carolina, Mary Jane Binder and husband Henry, New Brighten, Pa., and their children Mary Sussana Fisher and husband, John, Pittsburg, Pa., Jacquine Annie Johnston, Richard Thompson and wife Nancy, Beaver Falls, Pa., Jack Thompson and wife Janet, and their children, Scottie Thompson, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 and wife Brandi and their children Connor Thompson, Caroline Thompson and Elizabeth Antoline and husband Brian, Wayne Hoscheir and wife Ruth Anne, Darlington, Pa., and son Stephen Hocheir and wife Cindy, Martha Bango and her children John Bango and wife Ellen of Florida and Jamie McNealy and her husband Patrick of Florida.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Thompson will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and then again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roots for Boots, PO Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of SFC Donald Lee Thompson and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
