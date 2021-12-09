Burnell P. “Bud” Bevenour, 84, passed Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Rose A. “Rosie” (Krichten) Bevenour, his wife of 64 years.
Bud was born April 23, 1937, in Hanover, the son of the late Linus J. and Genevieve R. (Yingling) Bevenour.
Bud was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and McSherrystown Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Penn State, Philadelphia Eagles, and Philadelphia Phillies fan, and he enjoyed his time at Raystown Lake, his various hunting camps, and golfing.
In addition to his wife Rosie, Bud is survived by a son, 1st Sgt. (E-8) Dennis P. Bevenour USAF (Ret) and his wife Nancy of Gettysburg; three daughters, Kathy A. Miller and her husband Robert of Hanover, Patrice M. Noel and her husband Philip of East Berlin, and MSgt. Lisa C. Bevenour USAFR (Ret) and her fiancée Andrew P. Dize of Glen Burnie, Md.; 10 grandchildren, Burnell, Patrick, Christina, Robert, Steven, Jillian, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Corey, and Erica; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters, Dorothy A. Shrader, Nadine M. Dettinburn and Mary Ann “Pickle” Shriver; and four brothers, Richard S., William F., Robert J. and Clyde L. Bevenour.
Following cremation, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Richard Lyons officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, or to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
