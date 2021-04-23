Donald N. Matthews, of Warminster, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was 90 years old and had been married for nearly 65 years to the late Elaine Carolyn Steinmetz Matthews, who passed in 2019.
Vati, as we lovingly called him (father in German), was born in Allentown, Pa., and was son of the late William L. and Gertrude Blose Matthews. He was the youngest of 10 siblings, all deceased.
Don's immediate family is his daughter, Lynn Rutz; his son, Craig Matthews, his wife, Martha; and his grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Rutz, Erik Rutz and Janet Matulevich. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Howard Rutz.
Donald received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from Lafayette College, master of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and master of library science from Rutgers University.
He held the position of head librarian at The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg for most of his career. In addition to his duties at the library, he enjoyed teaching the spoken word for ministry.
Don was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Doylestown, Pa.
An avid tennis player, Don played until the age of 78. He also enjoyed acting in the theater while in high school, college and while working as assistant librarian at Lafayette College in the early 1960s.
Vati was always positive and appreciative of those around him. Upon hearing of his passing, many of the staff at Ann's Choice, where he lived, said: "He was such a nice man."
Due to the ongoing pandemic, his memorial service will be limited to Don's immediate family.
Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to: Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231-4596.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown; www.reedandsteinbach.com.
