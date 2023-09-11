Rhonda L. Spalding, age 56, of Frederick, Md., and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on August 4, 2023, at the Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Maryland.
Born in Gettysburg, she graduated from Gettysburg High School.
She held several clerical positions during her career, notably at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and Utz Foods in Hanover.
She suffered for many years due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis. For the past 14 years, she enjoyed being part of a large, caring family of residents and loving caregivers both at Autumn Lake and St. Joseph’s Ministries.
She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Robert Spalding. She is survived by her son, Kyle Wagner, grandson, Grayson Wagner, and her sister, Carolyn Spalding DeLoe, all from Gettysburg; and a brother, Ronald Spalding of Lancaster.
A graveside celebration of her life for family and friends will take place at Evergreen Cemetery on McConaughy Road on September 16, at 11 a.m.
