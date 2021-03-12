Dawn E. Kimmel, 73, of Mt. Holly Springs, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle.
She was born July 22, 1947, to the late Andrew R. and Hazel M. (Potts) Washington, and was the wife of the late Glenn R. Kimmel Jr., who died in 2014.
Dawn was a 1965 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. After graduating from high school, she went to work for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and retired after 34 years of service.
Dawn is survived by a son, Lee A. Kimmel of Mt. Holly Springs; brothers, Douglas A. (Nancy) Washington of Dillsburg, Daniel D. (Kathy) Washington of Lurgan, and David D. Washington of York Springs; as well as several nieces. She was preceded in death by her son, Lennie P. Kimmel, who also died is 2014.
Dawn requested that there be no memorial services, and we will honor her wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to any reputable animal rescue of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.
Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
