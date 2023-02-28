Diana M. (Paulson) Rasmussen, 82, passed Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Neil S. Rasmussen, her husband of more than 61 years.
Diana was born March 9, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisc., the daughter of the late Mae A. (Eulrich) Paulson and Leslie W. Paulson.
Diana was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hanover. She served as a Stephen Minister at her previous churches. She was also active in knitting for many church charities.
In addition to her husband Neil, Diana is survived by a son, Craig N. Rasmussen and his wife Victoria of Parkton, Md.; two daughters, Tanya L. Thompson and her husband Scott of Parkton, Md., and Catie M. Steen and her husband Chris of Ellicott City, Md.; seven grandchildren, Mark Rasmussen and his wife Casey, Lewis Rasmussen, Alissa Thompson and her partner Joe, Conner Thompson and his wife Jordan, Emma Thompson, Matthew Steen and Zack Steen; and her three brothers, Charles Paulson, Richard Paulson and Edward Paulson. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ann Zeinert.
A service to celebrate Diana’s life will be held on March 24, at 12 p.m. with a luncheon to follow at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, with Rev. Kathryn Hoffman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made through the church. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.