Catherine I. Arentz, 88, of Gettysburg, entered into God’s hands on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
She was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Merle and Hazel Jenkins Sanders. Catherine’s husband of 60 years, Mark L. Arentz, died in 2015.
Early in her life, Catherine was employed at Dolly Madison in Gettysburg, Bloser Baby Shoe Company and Gettysburg Shoe Factory. But she enjoyed most her time raising her family.
She is survived by four children, Glenn Arentz of East Berlin, Donna Heisey of Manheim, Pa., Mark “Tom” Arentz of Gettysburg, and Dennis Arentz of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Ralph Sanders, Leo Sanders, Martha Orner, Linda Dick, Mary Jane Fair, and Donnie Sanders.
Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
