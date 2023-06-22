Harry L. Bowmaster, 73, of Biglerville, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 4, 1949, in Adams County, the son of the late Lawrence and Esther (McDannell) Bowmaster.
He was lovingly known by many as Pap, who always kept everyone laughing.
Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan M. (Arnsberger) Bowmaster. In addition, he is survived by two sons, Michael A. Bowmaster (Diane) of Harrisburg, and Eric E. Bowmaster (April) of Bendersville; four grandchildren, Nicole Freeman (Mitchell) of Coudersport, Hannah Kozerski (Thomas Jr.) of Bear Creek Township, Nathan Bowmaster of Bendersville, and Grace Bowmaster of Harrisburg; a great-grandson, Tobias Bowmaster; three sisters, Joan Gelwicks and Sue Bowmaster, both of Gettysburg, and Jean Sixeas of Biglerville; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harry was predeceased by two sisters, Martha Bowmaster and Mary Lou Dunlap.
He was a longtime employee of McDermitt Concrete Co. in Gettysburg and later served as a bookkeeper for H & H Pontiac in Gettysburg. Most recently, Harry worked part-time for Adams County Auto Supply. He was a life member of the Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. #1 holding the positions of president, vice president, and trustee and currently held the position of membership secretary, doing much volunteer work behind the scenes, and a social member of the Biglerville American Legion Post #262.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 25, 6-8 p.m., with a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:30 p.m., and on Monday, June 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. #1, Memorial Donation, 111 S. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307, noting for memorial bench for Harry.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
