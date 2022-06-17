Wanda K. Bankert, 60, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born February 19, 1962, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Oliver B. and Ruth M. (Stitely) Kump. Wanda was the loving wife of Jacob William Bankert Sr., with whom she shared 20 years of marriage.
Wanda was a graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 1981. She was a member of Hanover Community Church.
Wanda worked as office manager at the Children’s Aid Society in New Oxford for the last eight years.
Wanda enjoyed collecting things, especially for crafting and painting. She liked going to painting classes. Wanda loved children, and most of all spending time with her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Jacob, Wanda is survived by two stepchildren, Jacob W. Bankert Jr., of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Laura Bankert of Manassas, Va.; three step-grandchildren, Cristina, Luis, and Marco; and five step-great-grandchildren, Mia, Yahaira, Yaretzi, Jairo, and Alina. She also leaves behind a niece/adopted sister, Tonya Shultz and husband Jerome of Hanover; her siblings, Robert Forsythe of Loveland, Colo., and Cathy Hill, Diane Beasley, Roxey Andrews, and Dean Kump, all of Gettysburg. Wanda is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Ann Stoner, Fred Bayer, and John Bayer.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Wanda’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott Brown officiating. Visitation and time to share memories with the family will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, also at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s name to Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
