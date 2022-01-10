Christopher P. Lightner, 58, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Born February 19, 1963, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Terry A. Lightner of Gettysburg and the late Janet Sarah (Koontz) Lightner.
Christopher graduated in 1981 from Gettysburg High School, was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, and was an avid cat lover.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Terry A, Lightner Jr. and wife Kathryn of Gettysburg; and sister, Penny Auten and husband Andrew of Anderson, S.C.
Services will be private.
Contributions in memory of Christopher P. Lightner may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
To share memories of Christopher P. Lightner, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
