Paul L. Huff Sr., 88, of New Oxford, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May, 10, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare, Gettysburg Center. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Hake) Myers Huff who died September 14, 2009.
Born May 28, 1933, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Lawrence D. and Nellie (Miller) Huff.
Paul was a member of the Gettysburg Moose and the Gettysburg Eagles.
He is survived by his children, Gloria Warrenfeltz of Gettysburg, Gary Huff Sr. and wife Kathy of Orrtanna, Phillip Huff Sr. and wife Mary of Biglerville, Pam Shealer and husband James of Gettysburg, and Gail Baker and husband Ray of Orrtanna; niece and caregiver, Paula Winland of New Oxford; sister, Nancy Yingling and husband Sydney of Littlestown; stepdaughter, Shirley Shatner of Etters; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Paul L. Huff Jr. and Gene Huff Sr.; brothers, James, Floyd, Earl, Larry and Spencer Huff; sisters, June Harman, Marian “Suz” Hockensmith and Janet Huff; grandsons, Shaun and Leroy Huff; and granddaughters, Melissa and Nicole Huff.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Cindy Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Hockensmith, Shawn Winland, Ryan Winland, Brandon Huff, Phillip Huff Jr., Gene Huff Jr. and Gary Huff Jr.
To share memories of Paul L. Huff Sr., please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
