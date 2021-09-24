Clyde L. Waltemyer Jr., 81, of Fairfield, passed away on September 18, 2021, with his loving family at his side. Born on March 21, 1940, in York, Pa., he was the son of the late Clyde L. Waltemyer Sr. and Ruth E. (Frey) Waltemyer.
He was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He was a 30-year (1957-87) veteran of the US Navy; serving honorably as a senior chief petty officer; chief warrant officer (SW04) and commander. He was particularly proud of his service as a “Mustang” LDO in aviation maintenance and associated programs, which included 17 assignments (including (five) aircraft carriers).
During his career he was awarded several commendation medals, service medals and commendation letters. In addition, he received the “Congressman G. William Whitehurst” leadership award, Commander Atlantic Fleet “Villard C. Sledge” Memorial award for leadership and excellence and Commander Fleet Tactical Support Wing, Atlantic Fleets “Officer of the Year” award.
After retirement, he worked as material purchasing manager for Sterling Homes in Emporia, Va. He was a former member of the Military Officers Association; American Legion; VFW and the York Springs PA Lions Club where he also received “Lion of the Year” award.
He was the loving, caring husband (48 years) of the late Shirley I. (Boyce) Waltemyer and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his son, Todd A. Waltemyer and his wife Kristina, of Woodbridge, Va.; a daughter, Tricia Ann (Waltemyer) Leveille and her husband Scott, of Vestal, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Brandon M. Waltemyer of Portsmouth, Va., Kristen Leveille-Velazquez and her husband Jorge Velazquez of Binghamton, N.Y., Shannon Waltemyer of Woodbridge, Va., Noah Leveille of Vestal, N.Y., Dakota Shupp of East Berlin, and Makalyn Shupp and her wife Cpl. Chloe Beyer of the U.S. Army, of Fayetteville, N.C.; one great-grandson, Mateo Leveille-Velazquez of Binghamton, N.Y.; an aunt, Nancy (Frey) Anderson; a sister Jackie (Waltemyer) Wine and her husband Skip; a sister-in-law Roxie (Boyce) Brought; and Clyde’s best friend Lee Chapman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Clyde was preceded in death by his brother Jeffery L. Waltemyer.
Funeral services will be held at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc. 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin. Viewings will be held Friday, October 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, October 2, at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. with Majors (retired) Dennis and Erma Camuti of the Salvation Army officiating. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clyde’s memory to the Salvation Army Citadel, 50 E. King St., York, PA 17401; or York Springs United Methodist Church, 840 Trolley Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
Memories may be shared at www.fesierfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.