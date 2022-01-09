Barbara T. Washburn of New Oxford passed away peacefully at the Brethren Home Community on Jan. 7, 2022. Barbara was 91 years old. Born in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. M. A. Turner (deceased) of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Her life was grand due to God and her husband of 67 years, Nathan Thompson “Tom.” She is survived by their children: Jane W. Bupp, Thompson T. Washburn and his wife Melanie Bitner Washburn, Stephen C. Washburn and his wife Cynthia Staub Washburn; eight grandchildren and their families, including her wonderful “greats.”
Barbara earned an AB in Biology from Indiana University Bloomington in 1951 and moved to New Oxford in 1961. She held many advisory positions with the Delta Gamma Fraternity (a sorority) for over 28 years, served on the biology faculty at Gettysburg College for three years, actively participated in the public school PTOs, and helped her husband in his volunteering. In 1985, Barbara opened Oxford Hall Irish Too, which she operated for 20 years.
A private, family burial service at New Oxford Cemetery will take place at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or www.adamscountyspca.org/copy-of-donate-1 and Cross Keys Village – Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or www.crosskeysvillage.org/donate.
Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
