Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. David Rainger Buehler, age 89, of Pendergrass, Georgia, who passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Mr. Buehler was born in Gettysburg, a son to the late Arthur R. Buehler and the late Anna Eden Buehler. Mr. Buehler owned and operated the B & C Equipment business in Milford, Delaware, was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, Georgia, and loved camping and woodworking. Mr. Buehler was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Buehler was preceded in death by his brother, Art Buehler; and his sisters, Jane Sadler and Caroline Buehler.
David Rainger "Sparky" Buehler was a man of few words until he had something to say. He told all of us, "You cannot learn with your mouth open." He used his voice to either teach us something new or remind us of something from the past. He appreciated learning new things himself. Throughout his life he learned valuable lessons from his childhood friends and nanny, as a teenage he learned from family and friends. When he came of age it was time for him to join the Air Force, a decision he made on his own.
Returning home from the Air Force enabled him to meet Twila, a beautiful woman who values family and commitment. The two met in 1956 at a church banquet for Fathers and Sons. For the next 67 years, they turned houses into homes across six states. They had three outstanding children, who have in turn created beautiful families and homes of their own.
Sparky will be truly missed, those of us left in his wake understand there is little to be sad for, we loved him, and he loved us. If he was here today, he would be well dressed and three days early to his service, he would be respectful and courageous, he would be quiet and calm, he would value the American flag for everything she stands for. That is exactly what we as his family and friends plan to do.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Twila Simpson Buehler of Pendergrass, Ga.; children, Rebekah Buehler and Kimn Buelterman of Monroe, Ga., Beth and David Haviland of Austell, Ga., and David and Christine Buehler of Pendergrass, Ga.; grandchildren, Jessica and Kevin Roa, Ciara Buehler, Andy Haviland, Phillip Buelterman, and Lindsey and Arron Carter; great-grandchildren, Emma Roa, Evelyn Roa, Luke Carter and Eli Carter, Ryland Edwards Buehler-Whitlock and Rainger Kohen Buehler-Whitlock.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service. A private burial will take place on a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial gifts to the Grace Episcopal Church at www.gracechurchgainesville.org/ Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.