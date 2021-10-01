Victoria A. Foth, 65, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born March 1, 1956, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Earl Leroy and Betty Jane (Milhimes) Steinour of Gettysburg. Victoria is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert B. Foth II.
She was a customer service representative with the Gettysburg Travel Council and later for guest services at Ski Liberty in Fairfield, before her retirement. Victoria “Mum-Mum” enjoyed her family, spoiling her seven grandchildren, traveling with her husband, camping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors and wildlife around her house. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and looked forward to watching their games.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her three children, Jerrica C. Ott (Jeremiah) of Fairfield, Abby L. Walters (Dale) of State College, Pa., and Robert B. Foth III (Jessica Mort) of Fairfield; seven grandchildren, Zachery, Kierdyn, Kaylyn and Jansen Ott, Emmalyn and Cora Walters, and Jaylynn Mort; five siblings, Rick Steinour, Sharon Steinour, Barry Steinour and Christine Steinour, all of Gettysburg, and Tammy Smith of Magnolia, Del.
A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A private graveside service will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg with the Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
