Rebecca L. “Becky” Ripple, 51, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Chester G. Ripple IV, of Littlestown.
Born November 11, 1969, in Harrisburg, Becky was the daughter of the late William and Alma (Morehead) Straley.
She was a 1988 Littlestown High School graduate and was employed with Legacy Brands of Hanover.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Chester W. Ripple and Taylor of New Oxford; her daughter, Skye B. Ripple of Littlestown; her grandchildren, Marleigh Stahl and Nico Ripple; her sisters, Amy Smith of East Berlin, Shelly Brown of Georgia, Rane Bailey of Mechanicsburg, Kris Rohacek of Georgia and Brooke Abouabdou of Harrisburg; her brother, Dave Frownfelter of Hummelstown; and her mother-in-law, Lillian Hicks of New Oxford. Becky was predeceased by her birth mother, Joyce Smith.
She was a member of Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown. She enjoyed making crafts, painting, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Celebration of Life is Friday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown, with the Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. The family suggests masks be worn in church.
Memorials in Becky’s name may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or Redeemer’s UCC, 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
