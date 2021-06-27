Darlene L. Parlette, 69, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 26, at her home. She was the wife of Henry “Hank” Parlette for 27 years. Born April 10, 1952 in Gettysburg, Darlene was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Mary L. (Markle) Messinger. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College and was a medical secretary for Hoffman Homes for Youth, Littlestown, retiring in 2017 after over 30 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Eric Moore of Virginia Beach, Va.; her daughter, Angie (Moore) Shriver and Jeff of New Oxford; her step-daughters, Christina Trotta and Kirsten Caudill; a grandchild; three step grandchildren; her brothers, Rick Messinger and Eileen; Ben Messinger and significant other, Shari; and nephew, Kyle Messinger. Darlene was an active long time member of Hanover First Church of God. For 43 years, she organized all the special music for worship services. She played the organ, piano and Clavinova on Sunday mornings. She played for weddings and funerals and organized and directed the church’s jazz band. Darlene attended Sunday School and the Wednesday morning ladies Bible study. She was a member of the church’s Commission on Worship and Music. Darlene was also a member of D’s Dixiecats, Littlestown Area Municipal Band, Alesia Band and Myers Band.
Funeral Service is Thursday, July 1, at Hanover First Church of God at 1 p.m. with pastor Dan Thomas officiating. Viewing is Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Darlene’s name may be sent to: American Cancer Society, P.O.box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or cancer.org. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.