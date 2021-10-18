Marian E. Martin, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Andrew A. Martin who died November 8, 2002.
She was born November 4, 1943, in Somers Point, N.J., the daughter of the late Roger D. and Catherine P. (Welch) Giberson.
Marian was a nursing assistant for more than 20 years at Green Acres, Gettysburg. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, and was active with the Parish Council of Catholic Women. Marian enjoyed Stampin’ Up, reading, collecting and was a member of various knitting and quilting clubs.
She is survived by her children, Wade E. Tretola of New Oxford, Catherine Renae (Tretola) Smith of Gettysburg and Jacob A. Martin and girlfriend Meghan Doyle of Yorkana, Pa.; brother, Roger “Bud” Giberson II of Middletown, Pa.; grandchildren, Brittany Tretola of Hanover, Carina Taylor of Abbottstown, and Noah and Logan Martin of Hanover; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Cora Taylor; niece, Kathleen Giberson; nephew, Douglas Giberson; and stepchildren, John Martin and Susan (Martin) Harlow and families.
She was preceded in death by stepson Charles “Skip” Martin.
The family will receive friends and share memories on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, to process to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 8 E. Hanover St., (Bonneauville) Gettysburg, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Joseph F. Gotwalt as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Wade Tretola, Jacob Martin, Roger “Bud” Giberson, Jeff Martin, Noah Martin and Brad Snyder.
To share memories of Marian E. Martin and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
