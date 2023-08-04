Edward Charles Freed passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, Md. Ed was married to Vonnie Freed, his wife of five years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patsy Stoner Freed, to whom he was married almost 50 years.
Ed proudly served in the United States Coast Guard immediately after school and went on to work for Caterpillar in York for many years. He spent the majority of his life living in Gettysburg, and only recently moved to Westminster, Md. He loved “tinkering” with electronics, especially computers, with which he was especially skilled. In addition, he loved doing things with his first grandchild and special friend Andrew Heintzelman. He doted on his dog “Teddy” who we know will miss his Daddy.
Ed leaves behind twin daughters, Tamela Springthorpe and her husband Dwight of Chambersburg, Pa. and Pamela Gladfelter and her fiancé Robert Hahn of Hanover, Pa. He also leaves behind his step-children Vicki Wheeler of Dillsburg, Pa., Lisa Hughes and her husband Jason of Hanover, Pa., and Sylvia Cunningham and her husband Duane of Hagerstown, Md. Ed was predeceased by his step-son George Prager.
Ed leaves behind five grandchildren, Andrew Heintzelman and his wife Katie of Gettysburg, Abigail Mazur-Mummert and her wife Corinne of Hanover, Pa., Alison Krayo and her husband Alex of Chambersburg, Pa., Emily Elliott and her significant other Ryan Sanders of Hanover, Pa., and Christopher Elliott and his wife Beth of Buchanan Valley. He also leaves behind several step-grandchildren, Joshua, Amber, Justin, Kyle, Sandra, Michael, Ashley, Joshua, and Kameron. In addition, he leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Hailey Heintzelman and Raelynn Heintzelman. He leaves 13 step-great-grandchildren, Samantha, Dalton, Amanda, Brandy, Bryce, Camden, Cadence, Mia, Ethan, Rowan, Harlow, Hailey, and Jaden.
Ed will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg on Monday, August 7, 2023 with military honors. Visitation will be at the Monahan Funeral Home,125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Monday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. Randy Summers, nephew of the deceased, will give the prayers beginning at 10:30 a.m.. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
