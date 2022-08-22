T. Ruth Carbaugh, 97, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at SpiriTrust Gettysburg.
She was born January 22, 1925, in Mt. Joy Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Schwartz Benner. Her husband, Edward H. Carbaugh, died in 2019.
Mrs. Carbaugh was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. For many years she was employed by the Gettysburg Area School District in the cafeteria. She also enjoyed helping her husband with his woodworking, gardening and caning chairs.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Elaine Cook and her husband Norman of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Lohr, Anna Mary Benner and Freda Benner.
The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., followed by a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or St. James Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 109 York St., Gettysburg PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.