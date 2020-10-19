Margaret L. Hower, 94, of Gettysburg, passed away at The Gardens in Gettysburg on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Born Feb. 11, 1926, in Manton, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Bishop) Hafer. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Richard Hower, who died in 1970.
She was a cook at Green Acres Nursing Home for many years. Margaret enjoyed her family, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, bus trips, traveling and walking.
She is survived by her five children, Leo Hower of Virginia, Larry Hower of Biglerville, Linda Gardner of York Springs, David Hower of Front Royal, Va., and Robert Hower of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Johnson of Burnsville, Minnesota; and a number of nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by seven siblings.
A private graveside funeral service and interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.