Gordon L. “Gordy” Ley, 69, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly in a caving accident on April 15, 2023.
Born June 8, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Gordy was the son of Henry L. and Joyce C. Ley. He was a graduate of Neville Island High School and Penn State University. He retired from the Gettysburg Times.
Gordy loved his family and the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane Kepner Ley. Surviving in addition to his wife are his two daughters, Amanda Jarosh and husband Tom of Finleyville, Pa., and Jessica Lee of Littlestown. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Benjamin, Bethany, and Bella Jarosh, and Mathew and Joshua Lee; and a sister, Linda Rider of Cambridge Springs, Pa.
He is survived also by James Hammett and wife Mary Lou, Fairfield; Dave Hammett and wife Kay, East Lyme, Conn.; and Mary Lynn Martin and husband Robert, Orrtanna.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce Lee and Daniel Hammett; and adopted parents, Dr. James Hammett and wife, Nancy Jean.
He touched many lives during his lifetime. He spent many volunteer hours at the Fairfield Fire Company as a firefighter and EMT, Camp Eder, sharing his love of canoeing and caving. He was very involved in his church. He was a member of the Franklin County Grotto where he served as chairman for many years and enjoyed going on and leading caving trips.
He recently started volunteering at East Broad Top Railroad where they are restoring the historical railroad.
During his downtime he enjoyed sitting by a campfire, being with Diane, and his beloved pups, Millie and Ginny.
Everyone he met can say that he was passionate in everything he did and lived his life to the fullest.
Memorial services will be held at St John’s Lutheran Church, Fairfield, on May 6 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gordy’s name may be sent to East Broad Top Railroad Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 158, Rockhill Furnace, PA 17249.
