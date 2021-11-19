Sarah C. Arigo, age 77, passed away on November 17, 2021, at Hanover Hall Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of Donald J. Arigo; together they shared over 57 years of marriage.
Sarah was born on December 5, 194,3 and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marie (Billman) Hockensmith.
She graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1962. She was the owner of Sarah’s Antique Shop in New Oxford. Sarah enjoyed yard sales, decorating her home, playing in her card club, and loved being a mother. She was very social, and truly loved everyone she met. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she helped with greeting and ushering.
In addition to her husband Donald, Sarah is survived by her daughter, Andrea Sneeringer and husband Mark; her son, Anthony Arigo; and her four grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jerry Hockensmith and Dan Hockensmith; her sisters Marge Smith and Terri Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Fred and Lenny; and her sisters, Pat, Dorry, Myrna, and Yvonne.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W Canal Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301, with Fr. Berger celebrating. The interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. A gathering will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344, with a rosary service being held at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah’s memory can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
