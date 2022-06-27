Ellen Anne (Hilkemeier) Falk, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 23, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare of Gettysburg.
Born March 1, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the only child of Herbert Hilkemeier, originally of Tulare, S.D., and Elsa Breighner, of Littlestown.
She was a 1960 Graduate of Hempfield High School, Lancaster County, Pa. She was a 1964 graduate of Elizabethtown College. After college she worked as the director of social work at the Lancaster General Hospital then later the Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg, Pa., for several years. She was then employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare as an income maintenance caseworker. Her career with the commonwealth spanned three counties (Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams) and she retired in 2003 after 21 years of exemplary service.
She married the love of her life Charles "Chip" Falk on October 8, 1977, and in the first years of their marriage they were the caretakers of the John Harris Mansion in Harrisburg. In 1981, she moved to Cashtown where she and her family made their home.
Ellen was a voracious reader, especially of newspapers, but she enjoyed her "love story books" as well. She loved to watch the news, staying up to date with current events. She was a self-admitted "Yellow-Dog-Democrat" and loved to discuss all matters political. She was a student of history and loved to go visit points of interest and historical importance. She was an avid seamstress, quilter, and needle pointer, and won many awards for her creations. She was member of the Red Hat Ladies in Gettysburg and loved to socialize with her friends. She was a member of the AAUW and League of Woman Voters.
Ellen was known for her honesty, good nature, sense of humor, and quickness to charity. She loved her family, and kept in close contact with many cousins far and wide. She was known to "adopt" her son and daughter-in-law's friends and many referred to her "Mom."
Ellen was a woman of deep Christian faith, and was a member of The Cashtown/McKnightstown Charge of the United Church of Christ. She loved being a preacher's wife and was very active in the life of the church.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her beloved husband of 26 years, Rev. Charles E. Falk Jr (d. 2004). She is survived by her only child, son Frederick C. H. Falk, his wife Lisa (Schroyer) Falk, and their children Charles E. "Chip" Falk (7) and Charlotte E. "Charli" Falk (5); and many cousins, friends, and "adopted" sons and daughters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Cashtown, at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held at the church one hour before the service which is open to public. Internment will be held at Flohrs Church Cemetery directly following the service.
Flowers will be received at the church and donations may be made to The Cashtown/McKnightstown Charge of the United Church of Christ or National Public Radio in her name.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
