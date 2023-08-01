Robert L. Wilson

Robert Lee “Bob” Wilson, 79 of Littlestown, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Hulshizer) Wilson, to whom he was married 57 years.
Born December 31, 1943 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Robert D. and Gertrude (Ludicke) Wilson.
Bob was retired from Carrier Corp. as a Sales Engineer. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Littlestown, the Littlestown Eagles, Harney VFW and the Hanover Patmos Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his many friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Robert J. Wilson of Louisville, Ky. and Stephanie Soloff of Houston Texas; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Sean Soloff; and two sisters, Barbara A. Wilson of Middleburg, Va. and Mary Buchanan of Sacramento, Calif.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha Fire Co. EMS, 40 E King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
