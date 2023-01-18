Patricia L. "Pat" Bill, 68, of Littlestown, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was the wife of Lloyd G. Bill for 46 years.
Pat was born January 16, 1955, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Sam and Janet (Tooley) Spillers. She attended Albert Einstein High School and studied at Frederick Community College. She served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1976 as a member of the parachute jump demo team and the heavy equipment branch of the jump school.
Pat was an avid bowler and softball player in her younger days; she coached Little League and other sports. She loved shopping and throwing a great party. She also really enjoyed home renovation.
In addition to her husband, Pat is also survived by two sons, Ryan W. Bill of Littlestown, and Garrett R. Bill and his wife Brittany of Aston, Pa.; her brother, Scott Spillers of Olney, Md.; her sister, Sharon Lynn Friend (Rusty); her aunt, Janet Tooley; and numerous nieces and nephews. A lover of animals, Pat also leaves Boomer, Barley, and Cinder. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis and a sister-in-law, Jamie Spillers.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Brandenburg & Stein Funeral Parlor, in Gettysburg, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.gettysburgfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.